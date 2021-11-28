iHeartRadio

Residential fire leaves one person dead in Meaford

(shutterstock.com)

One person is dead after crews battled a fully engulfed residential fire in Meaford on Saturday.

Emergency services responded to the blaze located on 10th Concession around 10:50 p.m.

OPP said one person was removed from the structure and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when available.

