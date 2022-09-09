Residential fire near Walkerville causes $45,000 in damages
CTV Windsor Assignment Editor
John Lewis
Windsor Fire say a person was displaced, but there no injuries after responding to residential fire.
Crews were called out to the 800 block of St. Luke Road around 7:15 PM.
The corner at Edna Street was temporarily closed.
Officials say the fire was contained to a bedroom of the home, and caused about $45,000 damage.
The cause is listed as undetermined.
-
Daycare on Manitoulin Island prepares to close temporarily affecting 25 childrenThe Assiginack Child Care Centre located in the small community of Manitowaning, on Manitoulin Island, is closing its doors for at least a month due to a staffing shortage.
-
Wildfire smoke on Vancouver Island expected to clear Sunday nightSmoky skies from wildfires burning in the U.S. and the B.C. mainland continued on Vancouver Island Sunday, but relief was on the way.
-
How the Prairie Comics Festival shows off the work of local comic creatorsWinnipeg's independent comic creators got together this weekend to showcase their work and celebrate the world of indie comics.
-
Wildfire near Mission, B.C. sparked by abandoned campfire, local officials sayAn abandoned campfire in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has sparked a wildfire that has grown to five hectares, according to local officials.
-
Long-time councillor Barry Ward officially launches mayoral campaignThe mayoral race in Barrie is heating up as the city's longest-serving councillor opened up his campaign office for mayor Sunday.
-
Viral Bhangra dancer looks back on Atlantic Canada tourDuring his trip, Pandher performed alongside a Nova Scotian bagpiper and a highland dancer in New Brunswick. He learned about the legacy of Anne of Green Gables on P.E.I. and got “screeched in” — becoming an honorary Newfoundlander after kissing a cod.
-
Actress Anna Kendrick gets stuck in Toronto elevator hours before TIFF appearanceA-list celeb Anna Kendrick has a good excuse if she shows up late for her TIFF appearance tonight.
-
Film tells story of Sister Dorothy Moore, Mi'kmaw educator who fought for her peopleIn the film, Moore's gentle voice describes her struggle to receive an education, to become the first Mi'kmaw person to enter a Roman Catholic order, and to implement reforms that promoted Indigenous culture and language in schools and universities.
-
Crews respond to house fire in CambridgeThe Cambridge Fire Department says crews from four stations are on-scene at a house fire on Linnwood Avenue in Cambridge.