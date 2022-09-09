iHeartRadio

Residential fire near Walkerville causes $45,000 in damages

Windsor fire crews respond to a fire on St. Luke Road on Sept. 8, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Windsor Fire say a person was displaced, but there no injuries after responding to residential fire.

Crews were called out to the 800 block of St. Luke Road around 7:15 PM.

The corner at Edna Street was temporarily closed.

Officials say the fire was contained to a bedroom of the home, and caused about $45,000 damage.

The cause is listed as undetermined.

