Residential parking ban begins Thursday morning in Winnipeg

A residential parking ban will take effect in Winnipeg beginning on Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

According to the City of Winnipeg, this parking ban was put in place for the plowing of residential streets.

The residential parking ban will remain in effect until Saturday at 7 p.m. The full parking ban schedule, which shows which zones will be cleared at which times, can be found on the City of Winnipeg website. https://legacy.winnipeg.ca/PublicWorks/snow/default.stm

The city urges residents to check their snow zone letter to determine when their street is scheduled for snow clearing. You can find this out using the address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone app or by contacting 311.

The city notes that snow zone letters can change from year to year, and about 18,000 addresses will have a new letter this year.

Those who park on the street are encouraged to make alternate parking arrangements, as cars parked in violation of the parking ban may receive a ticket and may be towed to a nearby street. If someone thinks their vehicle has been towed due to the parking ban, they can contact 311 for help in finding it.

If you notice that a residential street has not been cleared as scheduled, you should wait until the ban is lifted on Saturday, because crews may return to this street. If the street is still not cleared after Saturday, you can report it to 311 or using an online form.

The City of Winnipeg will be using about 300 pieces of heavy equipment during this snow clearing operation. Drivers are asked to drive to conditions and be cautious when driving near the equipment.