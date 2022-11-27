Residential Parking Ban lifted
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
The City of Winnipeg has lifted its residential parking ban for snow clearing.
On the other hand, the Annual Winter Route Parking Ban began Saturday morning and remains in effect daily from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Residents can report missed snow clearing on a residential street through a form on the city's website or by calling 311. Crews will address any reported missed streets in the coming days.
Winnipeggers are reminded to watch for temporary no parking signs throughout the winter, which will be posted as needed for snow clearing, ice control, or hauling operations. Vehicles parked near these signs may be ticketed and towed.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.