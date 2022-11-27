Residential Parking Ban lifted

The City of Winnipeg has lifted its residential parking ban for snow clearing.

On the other hand, the Annual Winter Route Parking Ban began Saturday morning and remains in effect daily from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Residents can report missed snow clearing on a residential street through a form on the city's website or by calling 311. Crews will address any reported missed streets in the coming days.

Winnipeggers are reminded to watch for temporary no parking signs throughout the winter, which will be posted as needed for snow clearing, ice control, or hauling operations. Vehicles parked near these signs may be ticketed and towed.