Residential parking ban lifted in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg has lifted the residential parking ban.

This ban was put in place to allow for the plowing of residential streets.

Those whose residential streets were missed during snow clearing operations can contact the City of Winnipeg through 311 or by filling out an online snow removal request form. Any missed streets will be dealt with in the coming days.

Winnipeg’s annual winter route parking remains in effect daily from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Throughout the winter, Winnipeggers are reminded to look out for temporary no parking signs. The city installs these signs when snow clearing, ice control or hauling operations require the full road width. Cars parked in violation of these signs can be ticketed and towed.

More information on winter parking bans, as well as snow clearing and ice control operations can be found online.