Residential Parking Ban to take effect Thursday evening

A residential parking ban is set to take effect in Winnipeg as of Thursday evening as crews begin plowing residential streets.

The city said the parking ban will be declared at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Residents in areas that are being plowed will need to move their vehicles as crews will be out plowing streets by Friday morning.

Vehicles that are parked in violation of the ban may get a $200 ticket and get towed to a nearby street. If your vehicle is towed, you should call 311 for help to find it.

Residents can look up what snow zone they live in with the address lookup tool, or with the Know Your Zone app. People can also call 311.

The residential parking ban schedule is as follows:

Zones D, I, O, S, U, V on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022

Zones E, G, J, L, P, R on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022

Zones B, F, H, K, M, N, Q, T on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022

Zone A on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022