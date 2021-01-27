A monument to those who suffered, and continue to suffer, the impacts of the Residential school system will soon be underway at Government House.

The monument is in response to Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Call to Action #82, which recommended a public monument to honour the children taken from their homes.

“The monument will be part of the healing journey, and I look forward to continuing my ongoing conversations with Elders and Knowledge Keepers as we work together to develop this meaningful and lasting tribute.” Russ Mirasty, Lieutenant Governor, said.

Lt. Gov. Mirasty will speak with survivors and their families, as well as Elders, through the winter. Construction details will follow these consultations.

According to the Government of Canada, 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families to attend residential schools. The TRC estimates roughly 20 residential schools operated in Saskatchewan from the 1880s to the 1990s.