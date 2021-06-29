Residential school revelations prompt Science North to cancel Canada Day events

Science North will not hold Canada Day events this year, the science centre announced Tuesday.

The decision comes in the wake of the discovery of gravesites containing victims of the residential school system in Canada.

"Science North, in consultation with its Canada Day partners, have made the decision to stand alongside Indigenous peoples in Canada, specifically the victims and survivors of the residential school system, by choosing not to host a Canada Day event this year," the centre said in a news release.

"As a centre of learning, Science North believes in the vital importance of education and values our relationships with Indigenous peoples. This, along with our programming in over 65 First Nations communities, help us to be Science North in and for all of northern Ontario."

Instead of holding traditional celebrations, Science North said it will use the day to reflect on the historical realities First Nations have experienced.

"All Canadians have a responsibility to express care and understanding for survivors, and to learn about the history, legacy and intergenerational trauma of residential schools," the release said.

"We will spend our time on July 1 reflecting on the history of Indigenous peoples, our country, and the impacts of that history on the path forward for our country."