Residential school survivors honoured through 60-kilometre journey by Adams Lake Indian Band

The Adams Lake Indian Band hosted an event this weekend to honour those who attended residential schools.

The three-day-long event, called Walking Our Spirits Home, comes after Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced it had found the remains of 215 children near a residential school site in Kamloops.

"A lot of memories here in this place, especially for the ones who didn’t make it home. There are some that made it home but they weren’t the same. They left a piece of them here,” said Chief Cliff Arnouse of the Adams Lake Indian Band.

The Adams Lake Indian Band, which belongs to the Secwepemc Nation, is one of nine Secwepemc member bands of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, and of which the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation is also a member.

The event kicked off on Friday and includes a 60 kilometre journey by foot or horseback from Kamloops to Sahhaltkum (Sexqeltqin) Indian Reserve #4, which is across the South Thompson River from Chase, B.C. In addition to travelling, there were honouring ceremonies and healing workshops along the way.

One of the final stops was at the Adams Lake Indian Band cemetery to honour residential school survivors who have passed away, and the program ended with a barbecue salmon feast.