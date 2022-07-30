Residential school survivors in the Sault look to move forward together

It’s a weekend of healing for residential school survivors in Sault Ste. Marie.

For decades the Children of Shingwauk have held gatherings to remember the hardships they faced and to help repair some of the intergenerational trauma sustained as a result of the residential schools.

The three days of ceremonies, discussions and reunions take place for the purpose of healing and moving forward.

The annual gathering, held by the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association, comes with a lot of excitement this weekend, according to officials.

According to officials, there were 200 plus in attendance Saturday.

“We call each other brothers and sisters. You know when you’re away from home, so far away, you don’t get home for Easter or Christmas or nothing, they become your family,” said Irene Barbeau of the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association.

Barbeau is one of many residential school survivors on hand this weekend.

Many survivors have grown accustomed to attending the annual event. However, it was cancelled the last two years, during a time when they say they needed support the most.

This is the first time the festivities are taking place since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“The most important part of it is they start their healing journey. And they can, they know it’s a safe place too and the health supporters are there to help them deal with their feelings, and generally what happens is they go home and continue their journey there with cultural based healers or being out on the land,” added Barbeau.

“To be able to share in the grief, in the loss, in the hope for a better future. And, you know, the searches that are ongoing right now across the country, they’re triggering. They’re triggering for many people,” said Mary Wabano-McKay, vice-president of Nyaagaaniid- Anishinaabe Initiatives, Equity and Student Success at Algoma University.

The first ground penetrating radar search of Shingwauk resident school took place last September. Officials say they are likely going to have to wait until this fall before results are known. Then they may have a better idea on the possibility of unmarked graves at Algoma University.

