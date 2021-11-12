Residential school survivors in Timmins receive handmade quilts

Thirty residential school survivors who live in the Timmins area received handmade quilts Friday from the group Quilts for Survivors.

“As a survivor, most of the time we’re by ourselves just dealing with our memories or our pains," said Mike Metatawabin, a residential school survivor.

"To get this kind of attention, respect or acknowledgment, it’s different than what we’re used to when we were inside."

Local woman Vanessa Genier started the initiative last summer when news broke about the hundreds of unmarked graves that have been found on site at residential schools throughout the country.

People from around the world have responded to her call for quilts and squares.