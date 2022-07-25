Residential school survivors, loved ones to gather in B.C. during Pope's visit

Survivors and Indigenous people in B.C. who have been impacted by the brutal legacy of Canada's residential school system are being invited to gather together in person during the Pope's visit.

After arriving in Edmonton Sunday, Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School in the community of Maswacis where he is expected to make an apology for the abuses perpetrated in those institutions – the majority of which were run by the Catholic Church.

The Indian Residential School Survivors' Society has organized three community events where "emotional and spiritual support" will be provided to "survivors and students and families and loved ones" while they watch the live stream of the visit, according to an online announcement. They will be held in Vancouver, Prince George and Terrace

Ceremony will be held and food and child care will be available on site. In Vancouver, there will be a traditional welcome and drumming from the Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Squamish First Nations. Further details are available online with the first of two gatherings set for 8 a.m. Monday.

On April 1, after meetings over several days with First Nations, Inuit and Metis groups at the Vatican, Francis apologized for the deplorable conduct of church members involved in residential schools. Indigenous delegates had told the Pope they wanted an apology on Canadian soil.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society operates a 24-7 crisis hotline. Culturally safe support can be accessed by calling 1-800-721-0066.

