Residential schools demonstration to slow traffic on Hwy. 17 near Serpent River beginning at noon

Members of the Serpent River First Nation will be holding a demonstration tomorrow from noon to 2 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"Police will be monitoring a peaceful demonstration involving members from Serpent River First Nation who will be sharing information to call attention to residential schools in Canada," police said.

The demonstration will take place on Highway 17 at the west entrance to Serpent River Trading Post and Gas Bar. Police said it will involve a traffic slowdown in an effort to hand out literature. The highway will be open to vehicles in both directions.

"Motorists are requested to use caution and slow speed when travelling in this area as there will be an increase in pedestrians," the release said.