'We do want an apology': First Nations chief discusses investigation into remains of 215 children

The chief of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says the community wants a public apology after 215 children's remains were found at a former Kamloops residential school.

The band announced last week that the remains of the children, some of whom were young as three, were found using the services of a ground-penetrating radar specialist.

Chief Rosanne Casimir spoke about the tragic discovery on Friday.

"This is only the beginning and there is still so much work yet to be done," Casimir said. "Now is a time that we do some important grieving and healing work in our own community."

Casimir said the community wants a formal apology.

"We do want an apology, a public apology. Not just for us but for the world who also shared in (the suffering)," she said. "Holding the Catholic church to account, there has never been an apology from the Roman Catholics."

The case has sparked nationwide grief and calls for more searches at other such institutions.

The RCMP says it has opened a file into the case as well.

Staff Sgt. Bill Wallace, the detachment commander with the Tk'emlups Rural RCMP, says officers have been to the site and are working with community members to discuss the next steps.

A Truth and Reconciliation Commission report found that at least 4,100 children died in Canada’s residential school system.

Casimir said the band plans to release a report with preliminary findings about its discovery later this month.

Memorials in tribute to the children have popped up across the country since the news broke last week, but Casimir is also calling for a national day of prayer on this upcoming Sunday, June 6.

Note: CTV News Vancouver initially said this event would be live streamed. However, the organizers of the event requested that the event not be streamed live.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.