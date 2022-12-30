Residential snow plow set to begin in January

The City of Regina said it will begin a residential road snow plow on Jan. 3, with local streets being cleared between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

According to the city, plowing is expected to take 12 days, depending on weather conditions.

The city said residents can type their address in online to see when snow clearing is scheduled in their area.

People can also receive alerts by downloading the Sweep&Plow app or by signing up for custom notifications such as email and phone at Regina.ca/winter.

Residents are also asked to watch for billboards in their area.

Drivers are asked to move vehicles off the street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the day a plow is anticipated to be in their area.

The city also said residents can expect snow ridges to be left along curbs.

“While all efforts are made to minimize snow ridges, the result is dependent on the amount of snow being plowed and the number of parked vehicles or obstacles the equipment must plow around,” a release from the city said.

Motorists are asked to stay back at least 15 metres when travelling near snow equipment.

The city added that if another significant snowfall occurs during the residential plow work would move to clear snow on major roads and intersections before resuming.

Regina has more than 500 kilometres of residential roads.