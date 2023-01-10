Residential snow removal could take up to two months: City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
The city-wide grading of residential streets began after 34 centimetres of snow fell between Dec. 25 and 28.
Snow removal starts in Nutana, moving to Caswell Hill, City Park and Riversdale later this week to improve sight lines, clear sidewalks and open up on-street parking spaces.
Residents will see signs posted along their streets before workers come in to remove the snow piles, the city says.
The city says the first neighbourhoods workers are attending to are those with narrow streets and high-density on-street parking.
The work is estimated to take six to eight weeks to complete, the city says.
For more information, see the City of Saskatoon website.
