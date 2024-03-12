Residential street grading complete in Saskatoon following heavy snowfall

The City of Saskatoon says crews have completed grading snow from residential streets following the heavy snowfall.

Street grading was finished ahead of schedule, except for a few problem locations with special requirements that will be addressed in the next few days, the city said in a news release.

Crews are now beginning to clear away the snow piles from priority one streets to improve sightlines. They expect the work will take about two weeks.

Snow has already been cleared from school zones, according to the city, and business improvement districts will be completed tonight.

The city says more than 50 centimetres of snow in a six-day span at the beginning of March.