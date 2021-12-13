Residents 50+ now eligible for COVID-19 booster shot

Residents aged 50+ in Simcoe Muskoka can book their COVID-19 booster shot.

Anyone in the approved age group who received their second dose at least six months ago can book online or call 1-833-943-3900 to get their third dose.

The RVH Sperling Drive Immunization Clinic is also offering third doses for walk-ins from Sundays to Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Individuals currently eligible for a booster include:

Individuals born in 1971 or earlier

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes and First Nation elder lodges, and seniors living in other congregate settings

Health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings

Individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members aged 16 or older

Health experts encourage eligible individuals to get their booster shot for added protection against COVID-19 and variants of concern.

Ontario logged more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, plus one new virus-related death.

As of today, Ontario has 80 lab-confirmed Omicron cases.