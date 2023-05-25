Residents and businesses contend with aftermath of downtown Sudbury fire

Residents and business owners are picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Wednesday's fire in downtown Sudbury.

Fire crews were called to a multi-residential building on Durham and Larch streets late Wednesday afternoon as smoke billowed from the building.

The power was knocked out to those in the area, which was fully restored as of 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services said 40 residential units and seven businesses were displaced by the fire. Five stations helped knock down the blaze, dozens of pets were saved and no one sustained serious injuries.

"Our crews did a great job showing up," said deputy chief Nathan Melin.

“We had multiple crews on site and they saved the building. Multiple lives and multiple pets were saved due to their quick action."

Melin said he doesn't believe the fire is suspicious, but the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen at Oscar's Grill.

As for when people will be allowed to return home, the timeframe is unknown.

"I would say probably not for 24-48 hours at a minimum," Melin said.

"Until we get in there we can assess what is done and far the smoke migration went through the building, it'll be hard to give an exact time on when they can return."

Melin said it’s a reminder to not be complacent when a fire alarm goes off.

"Every time the alarm goes off you have to evacuate that building," he said.

"As we saw here, people defended in place but due to the smoke migration of the building, it's essential when the alarms go off that you evacuate that building."

Building owner Tony Monteleone said he's still processing what happened. He said he grew up in the building and has fond memories of it.

Ultimately, he said his focus is on his tenants.

LIKE A FAMILY

"It’s a beautiful building, but buildings can be replaced -- people’s lives can’t," Monteleone said.

“That is my priority, is my tenants and their children and their pets. Everything else can work itself out.”

Monteleone said the building was built in 1937 and there are residents who have lived there for decades. He describes the 40 units as one big family.

"We even named the third floor 'The Maternity Ward,'" he said. "We had some lovely young children, senior citizens, families. This beautiful building was their home."

Sadly, some pets died in the fire. Monteleone said he's an animal lover and finds that heartbreaking.

"For some, these pets are their children," he said.

Downtown Sudbury has set up a GoFundMe page in support of those affected by the fire. Kyle Marcus, managing director of Downtown Sudbury, said the goal is $10,000.

o Download our app to get local alerts on your device

o Get the latest local updates right to your inbox

"There's children involved, there's families involved, there's businesses involved and to be honest, I'm a business owner and if this happened to me, I wouldn’t know where to start," Marcus said.

The Canadian Red Cross was on the scene Wednesday night, offering support in partnership with the YMCA. The Red Cross said it is currently supporting 30 people by offering accommodations, food and clothing.