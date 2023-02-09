Residents asked to keep kids, pets away from rising waterways

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) recommends staying clear of waterways as heavy rain, and mild temperatures have resulted in dangerous conditions.

NVCA says the weather has created unstable ice cover, slippery banks and fast-flowing watercourses, and urges residents to keep children and pets away from a potentially dangerous situation.

The conservation authority doesn't expect significant flooding but notes "some watercourses may reach or exceed their banks," adding, "at this time of year, there is always the potential for localized flooding and ice jams."

NVCA says its staff will monitor river and stream conditions, with daytime temperatures forecast to reach 5C to 7C over the next two days, causing snowpacks to melt and increase flows in area waterways.