Residents asked to keep kids, pets away from rising waterways
The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) recommends staying clear of waterways as heavy rain, and mild temperatures have resulted in dangerous conditions.
NVCA says the weather has created unstable ice cover, slippery banks and fast-flowing watercourses, and urges residents to keep children and pets away from a potentially dangerous situation.
The conservation authority doesn't expect significant flooding but notes "some watercourses may reach or exceed their banks," adding, "at this time of year, there is always the potential for localized flooding and ice jams."
NVCA says its staff will monitor river and stream conditions, with daytime temperatures forecast to reach 5C to 7C over the next two days, causing snowpacks to melt and increase flows in area waterways.
-
Filip Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top FlamesFilip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to lift the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.
-
'It's not much, but it's something': 100-year-old B.C. woman still quilting for charityAnne Schaefer admits she's slowed down, but she has no plans to quit quilting anytime soon.
-
N.S. man worries as 10 Turkish family members live in van after earthquakeA man in Nova Scotia says 10 of his family members in Türkiye are living in a van after an earthquake destroyed their home.
-
Barrie councillors tackle infrastructure investments as budget talks continueBudget deliberations continued for a second night at Barrie city hall as councillors dove into the capital plan.
-
Some Ontario parents express concerns of schools location on major highwayParents with children at two schools east of Oshawa say they are increasingly concerned about the safety of the schools due to where they are located.
-
Public remains divided over future of Stanley Park bike laneA bike lane in Stanley Park has been a contentious issue since it was first implemented in the early days of the pandemic, and with the Vancouver Park Board now considering three options for its future, the public remains divided.
-
Calgary-born country singer Wes Mack juggles sad songs with acting gigsWes Mack lives a dual track creative life.
-
Police presence at Royal Alexandra Hospital after lockdownThe Royal Alexandra Hospital was locked down briefly on Thursday after threats of violence.
-
B.C. midwives say they can help improve health-care system, want more supportMidwives in B.C. say their profession could be doing more to help solve the health-care crisis and want more support from the province, as some patients wait months for maternity care.