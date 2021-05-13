Residents asked to shelter in place as RCMP respond to shots fired near Centennial Park in Moncton

The Codiac RCMP continue to search the area of Centennial Park in Moncton, N.B. after receiving reports of shots fired Thursday morning.

In an Alert Ready message sent by the RCMP, they are asking everyone in the area to lock their doors, stay away from the windows, and shelter in place.

The RCMP is responding to a call where shots were fired in the Centennial Park area of Moncton. Residents/schools/businesses and people in area should lock doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows. Follow @RCMPNB on Twitter and Facebook for updates. pic.twitter.com/8AI3oawAO1

"Residents/schools/businesses and people in area should lock doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows," wrote the RCMP in a tweet.

RCMP say access to Centennial Park has also been blocked off.

#RCMPNB continue to search the Centennial Park area following a report of shots fired. Do not call 9-1-1 or police directly to seek additional information. It's important to keep police phone lines available for information related to locate the individual.

In a tweet from Horizon Health, the organization says, due to the ongoing police operation, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre and blood collection centre at the Moncton Coliseum have been closed. Anyone with an appointment at the coliseum is asked to not attend.

The Anglophone East School District has also locked down three of their schools, including Bernice MacNaughton High School, Hillcrest Middle School, and Bessborough School due to the ongoing police presence.

The RCMP has advised us that 3 schools are on lockdown (BMHS, Hillcrest & Bess) due to a reported incident in the area. We will update as more direction becomes available to us from the RCMP. Student & staff safety remains our priority.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.