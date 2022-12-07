Residents attend drop-in for proposed national urban park

Windsor residents had the chance Wednesday to attend the first pop-up information session regarding the proposed National Urban Park.

Following a successful open house in November at the Ojibway Nature Centre, the City of Windsor and Parks Canada took to the Jane Miur Library in Sandwich, where more than 40 residents got a chance to ask questions.

Executive director of Parks and Facilities for the city, James Chacko, says residents are very enthusiastic about seeing the national urban park come to fruition. Adding that people are excited to see the project moving forward.

The city plans on joining with Parks Canada for more pop-up information sessions throughout the winter and into the spring, including another large-scale open house at the Nature Centre sometime in early spring.