You’ve heard of the Seven Wonders of the World, but what are the Seven Wonders of Windsor?

That’s what Ward 4 Councillor Chris Holt wants to know, asking residents on social media to compile their own local list.

What’s on your “Seven Wonders of Windsor” list? Must still exist, must be in the city, and can't be a restaurant....

“Nostalgia is a big thing around here,” says Holt. “We’re all thinking back to the good old days, quote-unquote good old days, and so maybe this helps urge that along.”

With travel to the world's most famous sites on hold, and our own augmented pandemic reality bogging us down, Holt says the idea was inspired by a similar online post by Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“I thought it would be a neat idea to actually remind people we’ve got some pretty amazing things here in Windsor,” he says.

Holt started things off by suggesting Windsor’s Willistead Manor and the Yorktown Plaza sign.

“Both those things remind me of home they reminded me of Windsor they’re iconic images of what Windsor is,” says Holt.

The unofficial rules state it must still be in existence, must be in the city and cannot be a restaurant.

Holt tells CTV News he will eventually compile all the comment submissions from his Facebook page. “There’s some good things around,” he adds. “I look forward to seeing where this route takes us.”