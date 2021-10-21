Residents can drop off bicycles for recycling with new program

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is launching a new Bike Drop Off Depot.

The EWSWA, in partnership with Bike Windsor-Essex, will collect and recycle bikes in the region starting Thursday.

The Public Drop Depot in Windsor and Transfer Station #2 in Kingsville will include a ‘bike drop off depot’ for residents to drop off bicycles for recycling.

The EWSWA and City of Windsor staff, EWSWA Board members celebrated the launch of the new recycling program on Thursday morning.