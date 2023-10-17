Residents can now share their thoughts on a proposed highway interchange near Indian Head

Residents can share their thoughts on the designs for a proposed interchange for Highways 1 and 56 near the town of Indian Head.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways is currently conducting a study on configurations of a future interchange and alignment in the area.

The interchange would be built where Highway 1 and Highway 56 meet – approximately 70 kilometres east of Regina.

“This study is about identifying land to be preserved for the future. No date has been set for any construction of potential improvements,” the province said on its website.

The previous recommended option by the province was a diamond interchange, to be built west of the current intersection.

This would include Highway 56 going up and over Highway 1.

After the province received “a significant amount of feedback,” a new option was created to address the concerns from the public and stakeholders.

The new option includes a diamond interchange at the existing intersection. However, differing from past designs, Highway 1 will go up and over Highway 56.

Residents can take a survey and share their feedback for the project on the province’s website.

Survey results will be taken to determine a final recommended design.

Virtual public engagement will follow and a final report will be released at the end of the process.