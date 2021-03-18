Dartmouth, N.S. residents are raising concerns about the growing homeless population in the area.

A number of homeless people have been seen seeking shelter in public spaces during recent cold snaps.

Some are taking advantage of tiny sheds that were built in late January.

"Who wants to be in a shelter? I'd rather stay on the streets than in the shelter with 80 people, and it's not safe," said Angus Morgan, a homeless man in the Dartmouth area. "All you do is fight there, You're safer here."

On Tuesday, a man was photographed sleeping inside the doors of a local bank. It was minus 12 degrees that morning, but even colder if you include the wind.

"The government, they haven't done nothing for housing, mental health is shutdown," said Morgan. "They're just putting people on the street and give you a bus pass, and you fend for yourself."

Residents near Birch Cove Beach were also alarmed when they realized a man appeared to be living in a tent nearby.

"One person mentioned taking food and small amounts of cash and the story is that he is homeless, he lost everything due to COVID," said Susan Rickard, a resident near Birch Cove Beach.

Sam Austin, the Halifax Regional councillor for Dartmouth Centre, says he's had more calls about the homeless population this year than he has in the last four years.

He says the city has already done a lot to pave the way for long-term solutions, but more still needs to be done.

"It's simply not enough. We need more concerted action from the province to actually tackle the social crisis that we're seeing in our city and on our streets," said Austin.

"The solution for this... is for us to finally put ourselves in that position and start caring for people," said Gloria McClusky, the former mayor of Dartmouth.