Residents confront suspects during attempted break-in

Two men allegedly trying to break into a Wallaceburg home were confronted by those who lived there Saturday night.

Police say around 8 p.m. two men tried to enter a home on Duncan Street. The suspects allegedly kicked down the front door and were confronted by the residents who were at home during the break-in.

The suspects were last seen running away from the scene in the area of Elgin Street, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Alexis Masse at alexisma@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87382. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)