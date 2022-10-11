Residents continue to get the Moderna bivalent shot, but some waiting for Pfizer

The Moderna bivalent booster has been available to adults since Sept. 26, but it seems like the rush to get vaccinated might be over. Some might just be waiting for Pfizer’s new shot.

Liz Davies is about to get her fifth COVID shot. She says the pandemic is far from over and thinks being vaccinated is still very important.

“I’m hoping for the most recent one, the Pfizer one. But I’ll take whatever they give me,” says Davies. “You can’t assume just because it’s over that it’s really over. So I’m just looking to protect myself and my family the best way I can.”

Davies will get the Moderna bivalent shot, but Dennis Riopelle wants to keep all his vaccines with the same manufacturer, Pfizer.

“I’m looking for the Pfizer 4-5. And so if they don’t have it than I’m not going to stay,” says Riopelle. “They approved it last week and I wanted to find out if they’ve received it. If they have not received it, then I’m just going to wait for it.”

Barb Grisdale is getting her fifth dose as well. All her previous shots were also Pfizer, but she says she doesn’t want to wait for those doses to show up at clinics.

“I’ve had Pfizer all along,” says Grisdale. “And I know it’s been approved but obviously it’s not delivered yet I guess. So I’ll give Moderna a crack.”

For some, it seems like being vaccinated isn’t a priority like it used to be.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says it is partly because of a communication issue from public health.

“If we really want to see good uptake, especially among those who need it the most, those over the age of 60 and those with underlying medical conditions, you really have to take those communication steps, community engagement steps, and lowering barrier steps to get people vaccinated,” says Bogoch.

According to Ottawa Public Health, as of Tuesday, 30,634 Moderna Spikevax Bivalent vaccines have been administered in Ottawa; 28,776 of those are fourth doses.

“I’m getting my fifth COVID shot and I’m happy to hear it’s the bivalent,” says Stella Val. “So hopefully it will deal with the Omicron virus.”

“I think it’s the best protection for myself and everyone I care about,” says Blue Morgan. “And people I don’t even know.”

Riopelle was offered a Moderna shot. He decided not to get it and will come back for Pfizer.

“I’m ready to wait,” says Riopelle. “I think that’s what a lot of people will do as well. Because I want to stick specifically to Pfizer which I have not had any issues with. Not even a sore arm. So I’m sticking with it.”

Liz Davies on the other hand, happy she’s walking away today with a little more protection.

“I had a charming fellow who gave me the shot,” says Davies. “He was so good at distracting me I didn’t even feel it go in.”