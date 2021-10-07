Residents criticise proposal for 25-storey tower in midtown Kitchener

A proposal to build a 25-storey tower in Kitchener’s midtown area has drawn negative reaction from some area residents.

The building site stretches from 890 to 900 King Street West, directly across from Grand River Hospital and an LRT stop.

Plans for the building include 231 residential units, 108 parking spots and ground level commercial space.

The City of Kitchener hosted a virtual neighbourhood information meeting on Wednesday with some residents voicing concerns over the structure’s height.

“That height is just not compatible, there is no buffer,” Kitchener resident Elizabeth Stevens said. “There is also not an appreciation for the impact on the surrounding area in terms of shadow. It’s going to be looming over us.”

Kitchener resident Marcel Pinheiro said the structure could cause more congestion on King Street.

“I just try to imagine delivery trucks and people delivering food parked along King Street, where it’s already pretty busy. Pinheiro said. “I kind of find it hard to picture it.”

City staff will use feedback they gathered from the meeting to finalize a recommendation for city council.