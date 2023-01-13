‘Residents deserve to feel safe and secure’: Surrey RCMP seize weapons, large amount of drugs

One person is in custody after police in Surrey seized nearly two kilograms of illicit drugs, eight weapons and thousands in cash from a home in Whalley.

A total of eight people were arrested on Wednesday when Surrey RCMP and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road, according to a news release by Mounties on Friday.

“The search warrant was issued under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, stemming from an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the neighbourhood,” reads the release.

Drugs that were seized from the property include 1.4 kg of suspected methamphetamine, 184 grams of suspected fentanyl and 110 grams of suspected cocaine. Police also found a loaded shotgun, six airsoft pistols and one airsoft rifle, plus $7,000 in cash.

Seven of the people who were arrested have since been released pending further investigation, according to police, while one remains in custody for breach of probation.

“Residents deserve to feel safe and secure in their neighbourhoods,” Staff Sgt. Nigel Pronger of Surrey RCMP said in the news release. “If you observe suspicious activity, criminal behaviour or something that negatively affects safety in our community, you are encouraged to call police.”