Residents displaced after house fire in east London, Ont.

No injuries were reported after the London Fire Department tackled a blaze at a residence in east London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, the blaze started at a home located in the area of Hamilton Road and Pearl Street early Wednesday afternoon.

As of mid-afternoon, fire crews said primary and secondary searches of the structure were completed, the fire was under control and ventilation was also underway.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews have cleared the scene and a fire investigator was also on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

According to London fire, all occupants self evacuated and the Red Cross will assist those who have been displaced.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage currently remains unclear.

It is also not yet known the estimated cost of damages.