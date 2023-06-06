Residents displaced by Tantallon wildfire still face challenges

Thousands of residents from areas affected by the Tantallon wildfire have been returning home now that some evacuations orders have been lifted in phases.

But they have a lot of work to do once they get there.

When Kelly Shephard and her four children had to leave their home in the Highland Park subdivision in a hurry, they had no time to waste, with the terrifying wildfire burning out of control nearby.

The family had been in the middle of preparing hamburgers for supper. Shepard had fresh laundry drying on the line.

Now that the family is back a week later, the food has gone bad on the counter and in the fridge, and the laundry is dirty and soaking on the clothesline.

But Shephard says while being displaced was hard, she’s glad they are safe.

“It was difficult, but our home is still standing so we are very happy about that,” she says. “Lot of work to be done now, the house smells absolutely terrible.”

The municipality has set up special garbage drop-offs for residents to deal with spoiled food.

It also says anyone who has to dispose of fridges or freezers should remove the contents, then call 311 to submit a request to remove the CFCs.

Emergency officials are also urging anyone on well water who is returned to an affected area should not use their water until the system is flushed and disinfected, and the water tested.

The province is waiving water testing fees and free well water testing kits will be available starting Tuesday at Fire Station 50 in Hammonds Plains, along with Environment and Climate Change regional offices in Yarmouth and Bridgewater.

Water quality is among Shephard’s many concerns.

‘We didn’t hear anything from anybody for a week, then we did have a Zoom call with Ben Jessome, which was amazing,” she says. “But a lot of questions were not answered, like we still don’t know about the school.”

While about 11,000 people have been allowed back, many others are still waiting.

“I was away on vacation,” says Elvis Pye. “This is my first day back but it was pretty scary.”

Pye tried to access a checkpoint on Hammonds Plains Road Monday morning, but was turned away. He says his house is still standing, but his neighborhood hadn’t been cleared yet for reentry.

“I’m anxious to see it more and see if everything is good and to kind of feel normal again, it was kind of scary being away and not knowing,” he says.

Monday evening, the Upper Hammonds Plains area off Pockwock Road was reopened for residents, but Bonsai Drive, Cypress Court, and Yew Street remained off limits.

Officials have said it could be up to two weeks or even more before some residents from the hardest hit areas may be able to return.

“The very moment it is safe, the municipalities will lift the evacuation orders,” says Premier Tim Houston.

In the meantime, displaced residents are staying with friends or family, in hotels, or in campgrounds.

Some people who lost their homes are wondering where they will stay long-term, in a city where close to 1,000 people are actively homeless.

Houston says the province is aware of the need for housing.

“We’re working on options for modular homes, and exploring all other solutions that come forward,” he says.

