Residents displaced following house fire in Barrie

Some Barrie residents have been displaced after a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Barrie Fire Crews responded to calls shortly after 2 p.m. to a residence on Patterson Road.

Officials say that the fire is believed to have started in the property's exterior before working its way into the home's attic.

"Crews were able to initiate an aggressive attack, knock the fire down, and we were able to salvage the majority of the property," said Carrie Clark, the deputy chief of communications, public education and prevention for Barrie Fire & Emergency Services. "It's a two-unit residential home, and the tenants are being contacted at this time, the ones that were not home."

Clark confirms that nobody was injured at the time and that everyone inside, including pets, was able to make it out okay.

While the investigation into the cause is ongoing, it is not being deemed suspicious.