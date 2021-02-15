A fresh blanket of snow graced the grounds across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent just in time for Family Day, which is also the last day of lockdown for most of the province.

Jack Huckner has a bright outlook at optimist park where he was hitting the slopes before hitting the books.

“A super-duper family! And tomorrow is pancake day,” he says.

Huckner wasn’t alone, across town families spent some time outside before round two of the same snow storm starts to drop.

“Oh it’s nice and brisk out here but it's good to get out and get some fresh air,” one hockey player told CTV News.

People were out and about enjoying the snowfall some getting some exercise on the ice, others tobogganing and having some fun in the snow with their furry friends.

“This is the kind of storm that you get at the height of winter,” CTV Windsor Meteorologist Gary Archibald says.

Archibald predicts upwards of 25 cm of additional snow before sunrise Tuesday.

“This snow is going to reduce visibilities,” he says. “There is ice already on certain surfaces that's going to be covered with snow.”

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Monday and said to expect cloudiness with a 60 per cent chance of snow amounting to 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 20km/h around noon. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of -6, but will feel more like -17C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says Monday morning’s first wave of snow was just the appetizer to the second wave of winter weather.

“If you thought this morning was bad, well, this will be worse,” he says. “Basically, it's going to happen throughout the night but by the time we wake up it will have ended, and we’ll just be waking up to a winter wonderland.”

The cloudiness will continue into Monday evening with a 60 per cent chance of snow, according to Environment Canada. The snow will be heavy at times and another 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected. Wind up to 30 km/h with a low of -8 in the evening, the wind chill remains at -17C.

Flurries are expected to make another appearance Tuesday with periods of light snow ending in the morning, moving into cloudiness with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind 20 km/h with a high of -6 windchill near -17 and a low of -18C.

Increased cloudiness is expected Wednesday with a mix of sun. A high and low of -7C. Clouds will carry into the evening with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

The average daytime high for Feb. 15 is 0.4C and the low is -7.1C.