Residents evacuate after a Guelph apartment fire

Residents at a Guelph apartment building were forced to evacuate Thursday morning after a fire started in a ninth floor unit.

The Guelph Fire Department told CTV News the fire at 87 Neeve Street began around 9 a.m. before crews responded to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Officials couldn't confirm how many people were living in the affected apartment, but said the unit suffered extensive damage and has been deemed unlivable. The rest of the building was left intact.

An investigation is ongoing to determine a cause and cost of damages.

No further information has been given at this time.