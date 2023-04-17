Residents evacuate Victoria housing complex due to fire
First responders were at the scene of a fire at a housing complex near downtown Victoria on Monday.
Firefighters, police and paramedics could be seen at the Queens Manor building at 710 Queens Ave. for what appeared to be a fire on the second floor of the building.
Firefighters say they received a call around noon. No one was injured in the blaze, but there was some difficulty accessing the suite where the fire occurred.
Firefighters could be seen smashing out the windows of a second floor unit and removed some of its contents, including a couch that was tossed over a balcony.
All occupants of the building were evacuated Monday morning, but firefighters say they expect most tenants to be able to return by Monday night.
Queens Manor is a supportive housing complex operated by the Victoria Cool Aid Society.
The property was purchased by the City of Victoria in 2010 and includes 36 studio suites, according to the municipality's website.
Cool Aid says it will relocate residents to one of its other sites if necessary. Fire investigators were at the scene Monday.
-
This Ontario city was just named the 'dopest' in the province. Here's whyThis Ontario city was just dubbed 'the dopest' in the province, and the title is a lot more literal than you think.
-
Rental rule changes in AmherstburgThe town of Amherstburg has approved a new short-term rental by-law. Council approving a non-owner occupied by-law, meaning those who do not live in the homes are able to rent out their property.
-
Man arrested after allegedly drawing fake gun at TTC employeePolice arrested a man at Bathurst Subway Station Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at a Toronto Transit employee.
-
Some U.S. cities may offer model to ease Canada transit violence: expertsAs Canadian cities look for ways to combat violence on public transit, experts say strategies south of the border that combine law enforcement, social supports and community engagement could offer new solutions.
-
WATCH: Julie's Thursday forecastDespite the chance for rain showers, if you plan on being outside Thursay you will need that SPF with the UV index measuring 8 or very hight.
-
Windsor-Essex forecast for April 20, 2023It’s back to sunshine and warmth in Windsor-Essex on Thursday. It will be short lived with the chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
-
Scenic N.S. town looking to sell historic 1890s schoolhouse, says can't afford upkeepA prominent former schoolhouse in the scenic Nova Scotia town of Lunenburg is up for sale because the community can't afford the costs of maintaining the national historic site.
-
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remainsA Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
-
Authenticating art: DNA technology helps reduce art fraudA unique technology is providing artists with a new level of protection for their work.