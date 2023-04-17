Residents evacuate Victoria housing complex due to fire

First responders were at the scene of a fire at a housing complex near downtown Victoria on Monday.

Firefighters, police and paramedics could be seen at the Queens Manor building at 710 Queens Ave. for what appeared to be a fire on the second floor of the building.

Firefighters say they received a call around noon. No one was injured in the blaze, but there was some difficulty accessing the suite where the fire occurred.

Firefighters could be seen smashing out the windows of a second floor unit and removed some of its contents, including a couch that was tossed over a balcony.

All occupants of the building were evacuated Monday morning, but firefighters say they expect most tenants to be able to return by Monday night.

Queens Manor is a supportive housing complex operated by the Victoria Cool Aid Society.

The property was purchased by the City of Victoria in 2010 and includes 36 studio suites, according to the municipality's website.

Cool Aid says it will relocate residents to one of its other sites if necessary. Fire investigators were at the scene Monday.