Residents flee suspicious house fire in Victoria

Victoria police are investigating after a suspicious house fire erupted in the Burnside-Gorge area over the weekend.

Police received reports of the fire in the 500-block of Sumas Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police were told that the house was "fully engulfed" in flames and that residents of the home were able to evacuate uninjured.

Several other nearby homes were also evacuated as a precaution, in case the fire spread.

Investigators believe the fire is suspicious, and are asking for any witnesses or anyone with surveillance video in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.