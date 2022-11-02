Residents flee Victoria supportive housing building after arson

A supportive housing building in downtown Victoria was evacuated early Saturday morning following a suspected arson.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 900-block of Humboldt Street, near Beacon Hill Park, just before 6:50 a.m.

Victoria police arrived shortly after firefighters and determined that a person had opened an office window of the building, reached inside and started a fire, police say.

There were people inside the building at the time, including a resident and staff member who were just one room over from where the fire started.

Staff members evacuated the building and no one was physically injured, police say.

A sprinkler system in the office managed to douse the flames before they spread. However, the office suffered serious water damage, according to VicPD.

Investigators are now searching for the person responsible for the fire, who was reportedly wearing a light-coloured hooded sweater with the hood pulled up, and a large backpack at the time.

Police are asking everyone in the surrounding area to check their surveillance videos, dashcams or doorbell cameras for the person between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers with anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477.