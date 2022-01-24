Residents forced out of apartment building after fire in Barrie’s north end

About 30 residents of an apartment building in Barrie's north end were evacuated from their homes following a fire early Sunday morning.

The Barrie Fire and Emergency Service said the fire started in an apartment on the seventh floor at 101 Kozlov Street at about 3 a.m.

Barrie fire said although one person was taken to the hospital for observation, no injuries were reported.

The cost of the damage is estimated at $100,000.

Barrie fire told CTV News fires in high-rise buildings take different skills to manage because of their height and built-in safety features.

"Residents who live in high rises should ensure they are familiar with the building's fire safety plan and what they should do if the fire alarm sounds," said Carrie Clark, Barrie fire's deputy chief.

"Contact your building superintendent or property manager to obtain a copy of the resident's responsibilities."

Barrie Fire said the blaze isn't being deemed suspicious, and the cause has yet to be determined. The City of Barrie provided a bus for residents to help them stay warm.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes later that day.