Residents forced to evacuate from homes after apartment fire in Alliston
Residents of an Alliston apartment complex had to evacuate from their homes after a fire broke out in one of the units early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the Victoria Street apartment building just before 10 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke in the building.
When crews entered the building, they found a small fire in one of the second-floor units.
Officials say everyone was able to evacuate from the building; however, two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Simcoe County Paramedics.
New Tecumseth fire rescue chief Dan Heydon says while approximately 20 people live in the building, not everyone will return home tonight.
"We do have a number of people currently displaced," says Chief Heydon.
"We are currently working with them, bringing them back into the third floor. Unfortunately, due to the damage and the smoke, the second-floor units won't be able to be occupied. We're working with property management to get those folks relocated for the day."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after crash: EMSThe driver of a motorcycle is in hospital following a crash on Macleod trail near 34 Avenue and Spiller Road Saturday afternoon.
-
Once vaccine-hesitant widow urges everyone to get the shotRika Johnson is the mother of two adolescent boys that she will have to raise without their father, after her husband lost a months-long battle with COVID-19.
-
London Ont. teens use their bandana business for paws-itive causeHannah and Lillian Shmukler, 14, have recently donated $1000 to the St. John Ambulance Pet Therapy Program through their business Fuzzer + Co
-
-
Local universities celebrate the return of OUA footballAfter COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the entire 2020 season, Wilfrid Laurier University’s Golden Hawks and the University of Waterloo Warriors hit the gridiron for their first OUA football game in almost 700 days.
-
Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Indigenous woman killed by police in N.B.Victoria's police chief was "not physically harmed" when a woman came up from behind him and poured liquid on him during a memorial for Chantel Moore at the B.C. legislature on Saturday, according to the Victoria Police Department.
-
Twelve people fined $2,000 each after Kingston police break up a house party in University DistrictPolice and Bylaw Officers spent Friday night in the University District, enforcing the University District Safety Initiative imposed by the city of Kingston.
-
Charity event pivots for Lethbridge Senior Citizens OrganizationThe Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) held their Grand Parade charity event on Saturday.
-
Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves 1 dead, 2 others injuredThree people have been injured in a shooting in Regent Park, Toronto police say.