Residents forced to evacuate from homes after apartment fire in Alliston

Residents of an Alliston apartment complex had to evacuate from their homes after a fire broke out in one of the units early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Victoria Street apartment building just before 10 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke in the building.

When crews entered the building, they found a small fire in one of the second-floor units.

Officials say everyone was able to evacuate from the building; however, two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Simcoe County Paramedics.

New Tecumseth fire rescue chief Dan Heydon says while approximately 20 people live in the building, not everyone will return home tonight.

"We do have a number of people currently displaced," says Chief Heydon.

"We are currently working with them, bringing them back into the third floor. Unfortunately, due to the damage and the smoke, the second-floor units won't be able to be occupied. We're working with property management to get those folks relocated for the day."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.