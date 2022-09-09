Residents help Sault police rescue person from St. Marys River

Sault police were involved in a dramatic rescue this week after a person in crisis jumped into the St. Marys River.

Police were called around 7 p.m. Thursday, arriving on the scene with other emergency responders when the situation took a serious turn.

"Upon officers arriving to the scene, the person jumped into the St. Marys River," police said in a news release Friday.

"Officers responded quickly and prepared for a water rescue. One officer jumped into the water, with other officers providing support by securing a safety rope to the officer and the nearby shoreline."

At that point, a bystander jumped into the river to help the officers.

"Another threw a life preserver into the water to assist in the rescue," police said.

"The person in crisis was eventually secured to the safety line and brought to shore safely."

Police Chief Hugh Stevenson said it was a community effort.

“I want to commend our members, sworn and civilian, as well as community members for their courageous effort during this incident,” Stevenson said in the release.

“Without hesitation officers, and community members, put their own well-being aside. Their heroic actions are admirable and saved this person’s life.”

Following the rescue, EMS took the person to hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported.

If you or someone you know is struggling, free mental health support is available. Find more information here.