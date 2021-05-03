Residents in Kirkland Lake rescue unresponsive child who fell into the river

Some quick-thinking residents in Kirkland Lake saved the life of a child who fell into the Blanche River on Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the scene at 7:41 p.m.

"Nearby members of the public reacted quickly, located the unresponsive victim, retrieved them from the water and began CPR," police said in a news release Monday.

"Police arrived on scene and continued the life-saving measures and were able to resuscitate the victim."

The victim was then taken to hospital for assessment, police said.

"The OPP would like to thank the members of the public for their quick actions and bravery in the rescuing of the child," the release said.