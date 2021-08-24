Residents in still-standing temporary homeless shelters in Halifax area worried past could repeat itself

People still living in temporary shelters in downtown Halifax are worried they may soon not have that option after city workers removed several shelters throughout Halifax last week.

“The bottom line is that no one would be in a tent or in a shelter if they had a better option," said Sakura Saunders, a spokesperson for Halifax Mutual Aid.

Shelter is a must when it rains in Halifax, but for some, a tent is all they have to keep dry.

Last week, several tents and shelters were removed by city workers, leaving many without a place to lay their head at night.

Advocates say they would like to have assurances from the city or Halifax Regional Police that their shelters are safe, at least in the short term.

“At least until a better solution is found so that people can feel that sense of security and not be constantly on edge the police may show up and arrest everybody," Saunders says.

Members of the Halifax Regional Board of Police Commissioners have been in touch with Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella seeking answers to actions taken by police at the protest last week.

Specifically accusations that some officers weren't wearing name tags on their uniforms.

“There is some strict policy in place that regards how and when those names are supposed to be displayed,” says board member Lisa Blackburn.

Dartmouth, N.S. is also home to some temporary homeless shelters. Former Halifax Regional Municipality councillor Gloria McCluskey, says she has been delivering meals to those living there.

She adds last week's evictions by the city unnecessarily put people in harm's way.

“No leadership. Our police officers and our city staff should never have been forced into this. It’s a dangerous situation for everybody,” says McCluskey.

John Griffin is staying in one of the remaining encampments in Halifax. He says people living in the neighbourhood have been welcoming.

“We’re all grateful for everybody’s support and we want to thank them for their contributions,” says Griffin.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed 24 arrests were made for offences like obstruction, assaulting police, resisting arrest and mischief during last week’s confrontation with protesters. All were released the same day with a promise to appear in court at a later date.