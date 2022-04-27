Residents in Three Hills, Alta. told to boil water until further notice

Some residents in Three Hills, Alta. are being instructed to take precautions with their water supply after a water main break knocked out services on Tuesday.

The town says the issue in the community of approximately 3,000 people was first discovered at about 3 p.m. on April 26.

Officials said crews were immediately dispatched to repair the break that affected a number of homes and businesses.

Residents are also being provided with an alternative water supply for the time being.

"Water is available at the Town of Three Hills office at 232 Main St.," the town said on its website.

"Please bring water jugs if you are needing to fill water."

TEMPORARY FIX IN PLACE

On Wednesday morning, the town said crews managed to repair the break, but the water supply is still not safe to drink.

Residents are being instructed to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before using it to prevent illness.

"Due to a mandate by Alberta Environment and Parks Regulations, we are required to complete flushing throughout the Town of Three Hills. This process will occur throughout the day and evening," the town said.

Further details on the process can be found on the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

If they can, residents are advised to drink bottled water. The Town of Three Hills says it is providing a small supply of water for residents that need it.

"A limited supply of bottled water (24-pack) is available at the fire hall, with a limit of one per household. If your household is not in need of bottled water, please leave it for those households who have the greatest need."

Three Hills is located approximately an hour and a half northeast of Calgary.