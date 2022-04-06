Residents just outside Sudbury worried about the well-being of a friendly moose

Residents in Worthington, just west of Sudbury, have been keeping a close eye on a moose that has been hanging close to the edge of a busy highway, and are concerned for its safety.

Judith Cyr has spotted the young moose on multiple occasions in the past few months.

“People pet her, they are feeding her the wrong food," said Cyr.

"One fella was feeding her apples, which is very bad for a moose digestive system. She only eats specific things in the winter and people don’t know this."

“She has no fear of cars, she has no fear of humans. She’ll stand in the middle of the road when cars drive by her. It’s not a good situation at all,” she added.

Ontario Provincial Police in the northeast have received numerous calls about the moose. They are also concerned.

"These are large, unpredictable, wild animals and can create a dangerous condition if they approach motor vehicles on the highway, causing a traffic hazard and a public safety concern," OPP said in a post on social media Tuesday.

"The OPP reminds motorists to avoid stopping for these animals that are on the side of the highways and to drive safe and pay attention.

OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in a phone intervie when you see a wild animal on or near the road, slow down, put your vehicle's hazard lights on, keep your distance and let them cross the highway.

If the animal won't move from the road, drivers could honk the vehicle's horn, Lewis said.

It is important to stay inside the vehicle, as there have been instances where a moose has charged, he added.

For her part, Cyr said the more people who feed the moose, the more comfortable it’s becoming. She said it’s a scary thought and she is worried something bad is going to happen.

“She’s never going to be able to go out to the wild to live because she is so used to the human contact,” said Cyr.

“So she can’t just be put out into the bush to survive because she won’t on her own. She would walk up to a hunter and think he is going to pet her.”

Cyr said there is a place in Timmins that is willing to take the moose, but it is now up to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to handle transportation.