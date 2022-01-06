Residents make safe escape from south Edmonton basement fire

Six people were forced by flames out of their house in south Edmonton Thursday morning.

The group of residents was able to escape without injuries, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Firefighters were called to the single-family home at 442 86 St. SW at 10:25 a.m. They say the blaze started in the basement.

The fire was called under control shortly after 11 a.m., although crews remained on scene at noon still putting out hot spots.

The residents were being supported by an emergency response team.