Residents may hear simulated gunshots in downtown Sudbury on Thursday

If you’re in downtown Greater Sudbury on Thursday, you may hear what sounds like guns being fired as part of a film shoot.

“There will be periodic simulated gunfire happening this afternoon and evening, under the supervision of Greater Sudbury Police,” the city said in a news release.

Filming will take place until around 3 p.m. in the YMCA parking lot, while filming in the underground parking garage at Tom Davies Square will happen from about 4:30-10 p.m.

“Also, just a reminder that Paris Street access to the TDS underground parking garage will be blocked from 2 p.m. onwards,” the city said.

“Please enter and exit by the Minto Street entrance.”