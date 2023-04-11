Residents moving into new building at Kitchener long-term care home

The expansion of a Kitchener long-term care home has been completed and more than 200 residents have begun moving into the facility.

The construction project added an additional 224 beds at The Village of Winston Park on Block Line Road.

“Congratulations to The Village of Winston Park on reaching this important milestone,” Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, said in a press release.

“This redeveloped home is a significant milestone for the city of Kitchener and Waterloo Region – today’s opening means that 224 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.”

There is still some work underway to add an additional 64 beds to an existing building. Construction for this portion of the project is expected to be complete in April 2024.

The redevelopment project adds private and basic rooms, lounges, dining areas, and activity areas for residents. It also includes larger common areas and air conditioning throughout the home.

The Village of Winston Park is licensed to and operated by Schlegel Villages Inc.

The funding was part of the Ontario government’s $6.4 billion plan to build more than 58,000 new and upgraded long-term care beds in the province by 2028.

The province is funding 12 other projects in Waterloo region including long-term care homes in Cambridge, Kitchener, Wilmot and Woolwich.