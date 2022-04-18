Residents near St. John River advised to safely watch water levels

When people walk by the Mayor’s riverside property in the Village of Gagetown, N.B., he is often asked how high the water is expected to rise.

"If I had that answer I'd probably be a little richer," said Derek Pleadwell, Mayor Village of Gagetown.

Water along the riverbed in the Village of Gagetown has risen 10 centimeters in the last 48 hours.

The village's mayor has seen the water encroach a few feet further up on his property in that time.

"We'll see the water here rise quite rapidly over the next couple days particularly with the rain yesterday and the rain coming tomorrow,” Pleadwell said.

New Brunswick's Emergency measures organization is on high alert this with rain in the forecast.

"The really big factor in it in terms of flooding is where it's flooding," said Geoffrey Downey with New Brunswick’s Emergency Measure’s organization.

"Fortunately, it's going to be mostly in the south, even though it's a significant amount, there's always potential that it could lead to localized flooding," Downey said.

For village residents, the water rising in the spring isn’t news, it’s a way of life.

"You bide by the river expect the flood waters they call it a 'freshet' here it's not every year doom and gloom it's going to happen," said Gary Dawson, owner of Steamer's Bed & Breakfast.

There's always the threat of property damage, but they say it's all a part of living along the river.

"There's high waters this time of year, yes people should be concerned with them and be safe, people should take account of their property and where they're at," Dawson said.

"But it's the reality of living on the river, it shouldn't be a surprise or a means of concern or panic," he said.

Emergency Measures Organization is concerned for the safety of people monitoring, a little too close to the water's edge.

"The river certainly does pose a serious threat this time of year the water still moves very quickly through it, there's still lots of debris there's still some ice in some areas," Downey said.

"We're encouraging everyone to stay away from the banks and certainly stay off the river," he said.

EMO says until all the snow in the woods is melted, everyone should pay attention to water levels and stay clear of the water's edge.