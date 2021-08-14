Residents of B.C. care homes evacuated for 2nd time in a month due to wildfires

Interior Health says it is relocating the residents of two B.C. care homes due to wildfire threats in the Thompson-Cariboo region.

“In response to nearby wildfire activity, Interior Health is proactively relocating Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge long-term care home residents from the community,” reads a statement from the health authority released on Saturday.

Interior Health confirms that this is the second time residents from Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge, which are publicly operated, have been evacuated in the past month. In mid-July, the health authority ordered all care homes in the 100 Mile House area to relocate their residents because of nearby wildfires.

“Residents are being temporarily relocated to care homes in Williams Lake and Fraser Health to ensure the safe continuity of their care,” reads the statement.

“Interior Health is contacting families directly with relocation details.”

Last weekend, Interior Health announced that residents would be returning to the care homes, after fire threats were deemed low. Now they’re being turned around for a second time.

In its own statement Saturday, Fraser Health welcomed the relocated residents, saying they would be housed, temporarily, at long-term care and assisted-living homes in Surrey, Coquitlam, Burnaby, and Abbotsford.

"We’re working in partnership with the long-term care and assisted-living operators to ensure continuity of care for current residents and tenants and those arriving beginning today," Fraser Health said in its statement.

"We know it’s an extremely difficult time for people affected by wildfires across B.C., and we’re ensuring the transition is as smooth and comfortable as possible."

The Flat Lake wildfire, which has been burning since July 8, is currently 638 square kilometres, according the BC Wildfire Service, and more residences and land parcels were put on evacuation alert on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, the agency’s outlook for the fire was grim.

“A shift in wind direction, warmer temperatures and low relative humidity resulted in the fire being very active on the northern flank of the fire yesterday and into the evening,” a statement from the BC Wildfire Service reads.

“Smokey skies will hinder air operations today. These resources will continue to be utilized when visibility allows.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday